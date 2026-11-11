Chinese woman accused of spying on Nvidia boss entered Taiwan on Hong Kong passport

TAIPEI: The woman accused of spying for China during an affair with Nvidia chief Jensen Huang used a Hong Kong passport to enter Taiwan, the island's immigration agency said Wednesday, as authorities investigate the incident.

Jensen Huang has admitted to having an affair, reportedly with Alice Huang, a Chinese former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed who US officials believe was working for Chinese intelligence. Beijing has rejected the spying allegations.

Nvidia's board announced Sunday that it had opened a probe into Jensen Huang, the company's chief executive and co-founder, who is no relation to Alice Huang.

"Our government's relevant agencies are fully informed of the relevant records and information," National Immigration Agency Director-General Lin Horng-en told reporters, confirming that Alice Huang used a Hong Kong passport to enter Taiwan.

"We were aware of all her relevant entry and exit records."

It is generally easier for Hong Kong passport holders to enter Taiwan than those with mainland Chinese passports, who must also apply for special permission to travel there.

The additional restrictions are partly due to the complex relations between China and Taiwan, which Beijing claims and has vowed to bring under its control.

Taiwan's Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang said Alice Huang "did indeed enter the country, but she is currently overseas".

"If we had known she was a spy, we certainly would not have let her enter Taiwan," Liu told lawmakers in parliament.