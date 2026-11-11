Hasina’s return threat puts Bangladesh in a fix as political tensions collide with economic crisis

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh is facing a fresh spell of political uncertainty as former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s announcement that she intends to return from exile in India has reignited tensions between her supporters and the authorities.

Violent street protests, a crackdown on demonstrators and an increasingly bleak economic outlook have placed the country in a difficult position, barely two years after a mass uprising ended Hasina’s 15-year rule.

The latest flashpoint came after Hasina sought a new passport and national identity card from Bangladesh’s diplomatic mission in New Delhi, signalling her intention to return in December and surrender before a court. The Bangladesh government, however, rejected the request and reiterated that it wanted her extradited from India under the bilateral treaty.

The announcement has galvanised supporters of Hasina’s Awami League, whose activities have been banned and which was barred from contesting the February 2026 general election.

Police have fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse pro-Hasina demonstrators, while clashes involving activists of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the party’s student wing, have been reported in several areas.

The protests mark the first organised show of strength by Hasina's supporters since her government was toppled in August 2024. They also underline the difficulty of keeping the Awami League and its support base outside mainstream politics while addressing the grievances that contributed to the uprising.

“The return of Sheikh Hasina is not merely an individual political question; it has the potential to reopen the country's unresolved political conflict. That’s what makes Dhaka wary of this,” said a source.