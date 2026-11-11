Iran slams US's 'repugnant' USD 20 million reward for nuclear info

TEHRAN: Iran hit out at the United States' USD 20 million reward for information on its nuclear programme on Wednesday, calling it "repugnant and regrettable".

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged the United Nations' atomic energy agency and the Security Council to condemn the reward, which was announced last week.

Last Friday, the US military said up to USD 20 million and "possible relocation" were available for information about the programme's "facilities, equipment, and associated personnel".

"The Islamic Republic of Iran calls upon the UN Secretary-General, the Security Council, and the Director General of the IAEA to condemn this repugnant announcement explicitly and unequivocally," Araghchi wrote in a letter addressed to all three.

He repeated Iran's insistence that its nuclear programme is peaceful.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said Iran's nuclear programme was effectively obliterated by the brief US strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities during the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June 2025.