Israel has detained dozens of Syrians. Families are desperate for answers

AIN THAKAR, Syria: Ali al-Abdullah spent more than five months in Israeli detention centers last year after being taken from a village in southwestern Syria. He said he was beaten and placed in solitary confinement, but that no charges were ever brought against him.

Kinan Baker was detained by Israeli forces last year from a nearby Syrian village in a middle-of-the-night raid of his home. His family has not heard from him since and does not know where he is or why he is being held.

Al-Abdullah and Baker are among dozens of Syrians apprehended by Israel since its forces seized a U.N.-mandated buffer zone following the ouster of Bashar Assad nearly two years ago. Many were physically and verbally abused during raids and arrests and inside Israeli prisons, according to human rights groups, two former detainees and two relatives of current detainees.

Israel’s seizure of the buffer zone in December 2024 was met with resentment across Syria – especially among families living within or adjacent to the 235-square-kilometer (91-square-mile) area. The euphoria they felt following Assad’s ouster quickly evaporated as Israel introduced checkpoints and patrols in their villages and embarked on a flurry of detentions.

Families of detainees say they feel hopeless and powerless, and that their pleas to the Syrian government and the U.N. for information about their loved ones have fallen on deaf ears.

“We can only hold on to hope in God, and pray that he reunites us with our son,” said Huda Baker, the mother of Kinan.