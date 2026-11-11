Pakistan's jailed former PM Imran Khan undergoes follow-up eye treatment at Pims

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was once again taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) for tests and follow-up treatment for his eye condition, a hospital official told Dawn on Wednesday.

“Imran Khan was brought from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to Pims in Islamabad during the night between November 10 and 11 for a medical check-up and follow-up eye treatment on the advice of the ophthalmologist treating him,” the official said.

The hospital official added that, before the procedure, the former premier underwent a medical examination, including an ocular assessment.

“His vital parameters were found to be normal. He was clinically stable, and his general physical examination was unremarkable. After obtaining informed consent and following standard monitoring procedures, precautionary measures and clinical protocols, the ophthalmology team administered an intravitreal anti-VEGF injection,” the official reportedly said.

The 74-year-old founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been incarcerated since 2023 and faces more than 100 cases, including corruption charges and allegations related to inciting violence. He is currently lodged at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.