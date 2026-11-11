Pope says age, ill health cannot 'extinguish' his zeal

BUENOS AIRES: Pope Leo XIV vowed not to let illness or old age affect his zeal Tuesday, urging Argentines to "go forth and be saints!" and warning the young not to obsess over looks, money or popularity.

The 71-year-old leader of the Catholic Church is on an ambitious 12-day Latin America tour less than a month after he underwent surgery for lung cancer.

"Neither age nor physical limitations can extinguish our zeal," he said in a rousing speech to Catholic clergy in the northern city of Cordoba.

"Our strength may run out, but God's power never will!" he said.

The US-born pope had refused to reschedule the trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, despite having the lower part of his right lung removed to extract a cancerous tumor.

With apparently boundless energy, he returned to Buenos Aires Tuesday for a candlelit youth vigil that drew 1.3 million people and featured a show with tango dancers and Argentine singers.

Leo warned against being obsessed with looks or lying on social media to win popularity or approval from others.

"Idols arise and demand our worship: success at any cost, money, an obsession with appearance, popularity or the unrestrained pursuit of pleasure," he said.

They must "stand firm" in the face of pleasures "that ultimately enslave us, such as pornography" and drugs, he said.

The message hit home with a crowd that has largely grown up with social media.

Jose Morando, a 19-year-old architecture student, told AFP that there was a "great deal of obsession" with image, with people "criticized for their bodies."