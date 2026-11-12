Death toll rises to 8 in Brooklyn building collapse as rescuers dig through rubble

NEW YORK: At least eight people have died after a three-story building in Brooklyn collapsed at the edge of a construction site, New York City's mayor said Thursday, as firefighters kept digging through the rubble to find others who may be trapped beneath the wreckage.

The building came down Wednesday afternoon. At least 17 people have been injured, including three firefighters, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said.

"There are no words for a loss of this magnitude," Mamdani posted on X. "My heart is with the families and loved ones of those we have lost, those who are injured and everyone grieving today."

Scores of firefighters and police officers wielding pickaxes and power saws clambered over the rubble pile overnight, punching holes through the ruins to pull dust-covered people from beneath piles of twisted wood and brick.

Rescuers used dogs to sniff for survivors. Firefighters used orange buckets as they removed debris from the rubble piles trying to reach people who may be trapped.

Heavy rain was forecast for the city on Thursday afternoon. It wasn't immediately known how that would affect search efforts.

The cause of the collapse was under investigation, but New York City's buildings commissioner, Ahmed Tigani, noted that when the building fell, construction workers were excavating an empty lot next door for a new building.

Much of the rubble from the collapsed building — a mixed-use structure with apartments sitting atop ground-floor commercial space — wound up in a huge pile inside the construction pit. Another building that shared a wall with the collapsed structure remained standing, but its wall was shorn off, exposing the rooms inside, including a bedroom and closets filled with clothing.