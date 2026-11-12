Firefighters dig through rubble after NYC building collapse kills 2 and traps people in wreckage

NEW YORK: Firefighters dug through the rubble of a three-story building in Brooklyn after it collapsed at the edge of a construction site Wednesday afternoon, killing at least two people and trapping others beneath the wreckage.

News helicopter footage showed scores of firefighters scouring the debris in the borough's Flatbush section, clambering over the rubble pile and using their hands and power saws to get through the ruins.

At least 10 people were rushed to a hospital with injuries, including four in critical condition, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said during a news conference. New York City Fire Department officials said their search and rescue operations would continue for several days.

"We do not know how many people were missing overall," said FDNY's chief of department, John Esposito.

About 250 firefighters were working the scene, Mamdani said. At around 6:30 p.m., firefighters pulled a dust-covered person — still alive and moving — out of a hole they had dug into the rubble pile, hoisting them up on a stretcher and rushing them to a waiting ambulance.

The building that collapsed — a mixed-use structure with apartments sitting atop businesses — had been perched at the edge of a lot where another one-story building had been torn down for a construction project. The site was being excavated, and the building that fell down filled the construction pit with bricks and wood.

New York City's buildings commissioner, Ahmed Tigani, said that at the time of the disaster, construction workers were on site doing excavation work adjacent to the building that collapsed.