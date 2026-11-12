President Trump says US does not 'need a deal with Iran'

His comments came shortly after the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Vance was mulling face-to-face talks with a top Iranian security official.

The Journal's report added Trump had told aides and counterparts that he was open to Vance reopening talks with Tehran, and that the president had empowered Vance to negotiate.

Such an in-person meeting would mark an unusual move.

Oil prices rose after Trump's remarks on social media, while Wall Street futures slipped further.

Trump's comments also come after his Republican Party were hit by sweeping losses in this month's midterm elections, with Democrats gaining control of Congress.

Anger over war with Iran, which has caused fuel prices to surge in the United States, has been seen as a key factor pushing voters away from Republicans. Vance was among Republicans to blame the Iran war for the party's losses at the ballot box.

Earlier on Tuesday,US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he saw no need to resume major combat operations against Iran because economic sanctions and other restrictions were working so effectively.

"The economic campaign (against Iran) is so devastating that right now there is no need for major combat operations," Rubio said after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Paris. "That's what I told our allies here today."

President Donald Trump "has concluded that for the time being there is no need for major combat operations because we are achieving the same objective by economic means," Rubio said.

But if Iran were to cross "red lines" then the "US military stands ready", said Rubio, warning of a "terrible price" for Tehran.

The conflict has been ongoing since US-Israel strikes on Iran from late February, prompting Tehran to choke off the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for energy transit. The blockage has wreaked havoc on the world economy, causing energy costs to rocket.