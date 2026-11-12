Russian delegation visits Afghanistan to discuss trade and investment with the Taliban

KABUL: A Russian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk arrived in Kabul Thursday for trade and investment talks with Afghanistan's Taliban government, Afghan officials said.

Russia officially recognized the Taliban government in July 2025. It remains the only country to have done so since the former insurgent group seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S.-led troops.

Largely isolated from the international community and with a struggling economy, Kabul has been keen to increase foreign investment and open new trade avenues.

Overchuk was met with an honor guard in Kabul before heading into meetings with Afghan Prime Minister Mohammad Hasan Akhund and Abdul Ghani Baradar, the deputy prime minister for economic affairs.

In posts on its official X social media account, the Afghan government said Baradar stressed Afghanistan's potential for economic development and investment, highlighting "its strategic location, rich resources and a large workforce of 24 million people of working age."