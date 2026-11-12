Truck crashes in UAE, killing 14 including Indians; at least 30 injured

A truck lost control and struck several vehicles on a road in the United Arab Emirates, killing 14 people, including Indian nationals and injuring 30 others, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on a street at the entrance to the emirate of Fujairah.

"A truck driver lost control of the vehicle while travelling on the road, causing it to collide with another vehicle, then overturn and strike a number of vehicles that were stopped because of slow-moving traffic on the street," an interior ministry statement read, saying the incident occurred around midnight.

The impact caused "the truck to catch fire and the blaze to spread to several other vehicles, resulting in a heavy loss of life", it added.