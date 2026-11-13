Iranian women defy restrictions to embrace clothing freedom

TEHRAN: At her shop in central Tehran, Pariya Senyari sells crop tops and short skirts many Iranian women now wear in public, but still keeps long coats in the window to avoid trouble with the authorities.

For decades, Senyari's shop catered mainly to women accustomed to modest attire required by the strict dress code implemented following the 1979 Islamic revolution, which includes covering the head and the neck.

But now the 47-year-old is adapting her selection to attract younger customers who have been embracing greater freedom in their choice of clothing, despite the legal restrictions that remain in place.

"We can't force this new generation to wear headscarves anymore -- they want to be free," she said.

Adherence to hijab rules has become more sporadic since 2022 protests that followed the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested over an alleged dress-code breach.

But the transformation in women's clothing became more visible amid mounting political and economic pressure due to wars with the United States and Israel and protests against the rising cost of living that peaked in January.

Now, women's streetwear, particularly in Tehran, has gone far beyond shunning the headscarf to include crop tops, sleeveless shirts, ripped jeans, and short skirts.

Senyari, however, says the widening freedoms have yet to show on her window display.

"We can't stock ripped jeans or put very short skirts on our mannequins," she said.

"We hope that somehow these limitations will eventually be lifted."