Trump’s Justice Department faces a new era of scrutiny under a Democratic-led Congress

WASHINGTON: The Justice Department has functioned for nearly two years as an extension of the White House, unchecked by a Republican-controlled Congress as it pursued investigations into President Donald Trump's enemies, fired waves of career employees and defended administration stances that judges across the country repeatedly deemed legally dubious.

Now, sweeping Democratic gains in Congress have shifted the balance of power in Washington, teeing up an onslaught of expected investigations into those actions and others as well as scrutiny from the majority party that the current Justice Department had until now managed to skirt.

The department has, at least publicly, appeared unbowed by the altered landscape.

Attorney General Todd Blanche says the department will cooperate with Congress but has also insisted that “we will not back down” from the Republican president's agenda. Meanwhile, a top aide told prosecutors on a call to prepare to be on “wartime” footing and a U.S. attorney publicly warned a top Democrat about planned congressional investigations.

It sets the stage for a pugilistic dynamic as Democrats promise to join already-skeptical courts in reining in the Trump administration while a Justice Department depleted by the losses of thousands of career employees and the postelection departures of senior leaders pledges to push ahead with its agenda.

A call for a ‘wartime’ footing

Even though Democrats hold the gavel, they’re short on foolproof ways to guarantee Republican cooperation. Lawsuits can take years, subpoenas can be arduous to enforce and criminal contempt referrals for noncompliance would be sent to the Trump administration Justice Department, where they will almost certainly not be acted on.