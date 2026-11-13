Ukraine strikes kill nine across Russia, Moscow hits Kyiv hospital

MOSCOW: Ukrainian attacks killed at least nine people in Russia overnight, while Moscow struck a hospital in Kyiv and killed at least three in the south of the country, officials on both sides said Friday.

The latest round of strikes comes at the end of a week of US-led shuttle diplomacy on ending the war that saw Russian President Vladimir Putin rule out compromising on his hardline demands.

Russia said on Friday that it shot down nearly 1,200 Ukrainian drones overnight, one of the largest swarms unleashed by Kyiv.

Ukraine says its retaliatory attacks are justified retribution for Russia's bombardments of its cities, and target Moscow's vital energy revenues.

A strike on an industrial facility in the central Samara region killed four people, the local Russian governor said on social media, without providing further details.

Another four people working in an industrial zone home to an oil refinery and a chemical factory were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the southern Volgograd region, local authorities said.

One person was killed in the Bryansk border region, which comes under frequent fire.

Ukrainian authorities meanwhile reported that another night of Russian attacks had set a hospital ablaze.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported in August that more than 3,200 medical facilities in Ukraine had been hit since the start of the war in 2022.

Three people in Ukraine were killed, including a 17-year-old boy, across the southern Odesa and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The deadly attacks came a day after intense shuttle diplomacy in US-led talks to end the war approaching its fifth year.

Putin rejected giving up territory seized by his forces and said a foreign peacekeeping force being deployed to Ukraine would be seen by him as a "continuation of the war" and be "legitimate targets" for Russia's army.