What we know after Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia's CEO

Nvidia's new leadership

Nvidia said Kress is now interim CEO. Prior to joining Nvidia over 13 years ago, Kress worked at Cisco, Microsoft and Texas Instruments.

In a statement about her new post on Thursday, Kress said Nvidia’s “strength has always come from its people” and that she's “committed to building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years.”

Huang co-founded Nvidia, alongside Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, back in 1993 — and until Thursday had led the company ever since, with no clear successor in sight. Huang's ouster has led to a scramble for a new permanent CEO, and Nvidia said it's considering both “internal and external candidates.”

The company's board of directors also said Thursday that it has named its first-ever chairman, Harvey C. Jones.

Affairs in the spotlight

Over the weekend, following news reports of Huang's relationship with a woman identified as former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, Nvidia's then-CEO apologized for being “unfaithful to my wife.”

"My actions hurt her and our children,” Huang wrote in a Sunday email to employees, adding that his colleagues also “deserve better” from him.

Neither Huang nor Nvidia identified who he had been intimate with by name, but the apology arrived shortly after Nvidia said it was investigating whether Huang had been “the target of a foreign intelligence effort.”

Last month, the Times reported that U.S. intelligence agencies discovered Nvidia’s Huang had developed a close relationship with Alice Huang, who also goes by the name Huang Le — and determined she was feeding information directly to Beijing. (Huang is a common surname and the two are not related).

Nvidia initially maintained Huang would stay on as CEO as the company conducted its investigation. But scrutiny grew late Wednesday after reports emerged that Huang had a separate affair with an Nvidia executive. Huang’s resignation arrived shortly after. The company didn't address either relationship in its Thursday announcement.

Later on Thursday, Reuters reported Huang had an intimate relationship with a second employee, citing unidentified sources.