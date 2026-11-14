16 militants, two soldiers killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Army raided a militant hideout in the restive northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, triggering a fierce clash in which 16 militants and two soldiers were killed, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said 12 militants were killed in an operation in Ali Khel, while two each were eliminated in Mir Ali and Datta Khel in North Waziristan.

Two Afghan nationals associated with the Pakistani Taliban -- referred to as Fitna-al-Khawarij by the military -- were also among those killed, the ISPR said.

During the exchange of fire, two Pakistan Army soldiers died. They were identified as Havildar Ismat Ali, 43, and Naik Aftab Ali, 32, it said.