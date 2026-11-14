Hafiz Saeed-linked party serves legal notice to Pakistan Punjab CM Maryam over ‘terrorist’ tag

A Pakistan-based political party linked to 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has served a legal notice on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz over her remarks describing it as a "terrorist", "illegal" and "banned" organisation.

The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) has demanded that Nawaz withdraw her remarks, delete the disputed social media content and issue an unconditional public apology within seven days.

The notice, issued on behalf of party president Khalid Masood Sandhu, accused the chief minister of making defamatory statements in a post on X and during a public speech. It warned of legal action before competent courts if she failed to comply with the demands.

The party has also sought a written undertaking from Nawaz that she would not repeat such allegations and would preserve all relevant records and communications.

The PMML is widely regarded as the political front of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), founded by Saeed, who is a UN-designated terrorist and has been convicted in several terror-financing cases in Pakistan. He has been lodged in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail since 2019.

The dispute stems from the November 8 by-election in the Gujranwala National Assembly constituency (NA-77), which Nawaz's ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) retained. Its candidate, Rashid Bashir Virk, secured 43,365 votes against PMML candidate Ibrahim Gujjar's 30,218.

Rejecting the outcome, the PMML alleged electoral rigging, claimed its candidate had won and demanded a recount in 50 polling stations.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari had questioned how organisations declared proscribed by the state could change their names and contest elections.