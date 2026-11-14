Zelenskyy says a new European security framework floated by US could benefit Putin

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the United States had raised the possibility of a new security framework for Europe as part of efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine, warning that Moscow could use such discussions to weaken NATO and reshape the continent's borders.

Separately, Ukrainian forces struck a major Russian oil facility supporting Moscow's war effort, Ukraine's General Staff said in a statement Saturday.

"In my view, this can be dangerous," Zelenskyy told reporters Friday, referring to the new security framework. "This should not be the main agenda." His comments were embargoed until Saturday.

He said he believed Moscow was interested in reopening broader questions about European security rather than focusing exclusively on ending the 4 1/2-year war.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's desire to change borders in Europe is a fact. I am sure this is part of his concept of revising security guarantees in Europe," he said. "This is dangerous because, in my view, it is precisely things like this that lead to wars or escalations."

European leaders have stressed that decisions about the continent's security must be made by Europeans themselves, warning against allowing Russia to dictate the terms of a new security order or negotiate NATO's future.

US raised Donbas withdrawal in exchange for Ukraine's membership in NATO

Zelenskyy said the United States had asked for the first time whether Ukraine would withdraw from parts of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine that Russia does not control if Kyiv were admitted to NATO. He reiterated that Kyiv would not surrender its territory.

Ukraine is discussing a comprehensive security package with its partners that could include specific guarantees from NATO and the European Union, a strong Ukrainian military and financial support for a specified period, he said. It would also include a recovery plan, he said.

"If the American side confirms precisely this to us, together with other NATO partners, then I will ask our Ukrainian society what it thinks: do we accept it or not?" Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that any arrangement would not involve recognizing occupied territories as Russian.

Zelenskyy also rejected the possibility of Ukraine committing to neutrality, saying that would require changing the country's constitution.

"If Putin expects Ukraine's neutrality to be enshrined, that's not going to happen," he said. "We're not in NATO right now anyway."