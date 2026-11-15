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Moscow confirms Trump, Xi, Putin meeting in China's Shenzhen this week

The talks on Thursday, previously announced by Washington, would mark the first ever three-way meeting between the heads of state.
This combination of three images shows President Donald Trump in Washington, Nov. 9, 2026, from left, China's President Xi Jinping in Washington, Sept. 24, 2026, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Nov. 4, 2026.
This combination of three images shows President Donald Trump in Washington, Nov. 9, 2026, from left, China's President Xi Jinping in Washington, Sept. 24, 2026, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Nov. 4, 2026.(Photo | AP, FILE)
AFP
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MOSCOW: Russia confirmed President Vladimir Putin would take part in a historic meeting with China's Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at a summit in Shenzhen in the coming week, state media reported on Saturday.

"An agreement has been reached to hold a trilateral meeting on the 19th (of November) between President Putin, President Xi, and President Trump. This meeting will take place in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit," the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS news agency.

The talks on Thursday, previously announced by Washington, would mark the first ever three-way meeting between the heads of state.

China has not yet confirmed the meeting.

The leaders will meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the southern Chinese city, a White House spokeswoman told reporters on Friday.

Discussions would include the reduction of nuclear weapons globally as well as the war in the Middle East, but not the conflict in Ukraine, according to the White House.

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