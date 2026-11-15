Pope denounces 'suffering and humiliation' of African enslaved people during Peru visit

ZAÑA: Pope Leo XIV on Saturday denounced the "suffering and humiliation" endured by African enslaved people as he made a tangible show of remorse in Peru following his historic apology for the Holy See's own role in legitimizing the African slave trade in the Americas.

The U.S.-born Leo, whose own family tree includes enslaved people and slave owners, delivered the remarks in the northern Peruvian city of Zaña, a UNESCO-recognized memorial site for slavery and a center of the Afro-Peruvian community today.

Zaña is part of Leo's former diocese of Chiclayo, and the former Robert Prevost came here often to pray before the relics of a 16th century saint, including the night before his ordination as a bishop. He knows the city and the history of African-descended Peruvians well, and the continued discrimination that Afro-Peruvians face today.

In remarks to the community Saturday, Leo said Zaña "preserves the memory of generations of Africans who were torn from their homes and subjected to slavery."

"Many endured great suffering and humiliation. Dear brothers and sisters of African descent, today I want to express my affection and closeness to you," he said.

A city steeped in Afro-Peruvian culture

Zaña, a historic town in Chiclayo province, was recognized by UNESCO in 2017 as a "site of memory of slavery and African cultural heritage." The recognition was the first of its kind granted to a Peruvian Afro-descendant community or any comparable community along South America's Pacific coast, the government says.

Zaña is also home to the sanctuary of St. Turibius of Mogrovejo, the first archbishop of Lima. Mogrovejo is revered here for having denounced abuses against Indigenous and enslaved people by Spanish colonizers, and Leo has made clear on this trip that he modeled his ministry on Mogrovejo's example.

In addition to having crisscrossed his vast archdiocese on foot and horseback, Mogrovejo learned Indigenous languages and was known for having confirmed St. Martin de Porres, the first Black saint of the Americas and the patron saint of racial harmony, social justice and people of multiracial backgrounds.

"I know that many families in this region suffer because of crime, extortion and insecurity," Leo said Saturday in the shadow of the Mogrovejo sanctuary. "I am pained at the thought of those who live in fear, of people whose honest labor is under threat and of those who continue to experience discrimination. I hold you in my prayers and ask the Lord to grant you the peace you so deeply need."