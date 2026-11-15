Violent protests erupt in Hasina's hometown as tensions rise over her proposed return to Bangladesh

DHAKA: Supporters of deposed Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party staged violent demonstrations in her hometown of Gopalganj on Sunday, attacking police vehicles and installations amid growing political tensions over her stated plan to return to the country in December.

Hundreds of activists took to the streets, carrying machetes and spears, setting a police armoured personnel carrier on fire and vandalising a police outpost, according to officials and media reports.

The protests come amid renewed tensions over Hasina's proposed return from India, where she has been staying since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024 after a student-led uprising toppled her government.

Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal in November 2025 for crimes against humanity over her government's crackdown on protesters. She has rejected the charges and the proceedings.

Hasina, 79, has repeatedly said since July that she intends to return to Bangladesh in December and face legal proceedings, despite the death sentence against her.