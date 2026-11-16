Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine arrive in India for three day visit

MUMBAI: Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine arrived in India on Monday for a three-day visit, the first overseas trip together since Catherine was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

The royal couple will begin in Mumbai city and attend the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Tuesday. Founded by William, the environmental initiative awards five winners $1.3 million (£1 million) each to expand solutions addressing climate change.

The ceremony, expected to be the biggest since the prize was established in 2020, will feature several prominent guests including Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, actors Alia Bhatt and Rami Malek and British pop group Take That making its debut performance in India.

"India has made an extraordinary contribution to Earthshot over the past six years and is home to more Earthshot finalists and winners than any other country," William posted on social media.