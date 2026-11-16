China says Xi, Trump, Putin to discuss 'world peace'

The leaders of China, Russia and the United States will discuss "world peace" when they hold their first trilateral summit in Shenzhen this week, Beijing said on Monday.

Presidents Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are due to meet in the southern Chinese city on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

China has provided few details as to what the three leaders will discuss but said they would hold "in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations".

"It will be of ground-breaking significance," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news briefing on Monday, hours after Beijing confirmed the meeting.

The Kremlin said "the signficance and symbolism of this meeting are hard to overestimate".

Top Chinese and US diplomats have previously raised the possibility that the three-way talks could broach the sensitive subject of denuclearisation.

Denuclearisation

Washington, which dislikes China's rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal, said it wants Beijing to be part of a nuclear arms control deal.

Beijing, however, has long maintained that the US and Russia should reduce their giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its own stockpile.

After a US-Russia bilateral treaty on nuclear weapons expired in February, Trump called for a "better agreement" including China.

Beijing at the time declined to join disarmament negotiations.

But in a call this week, China's top diplomat Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio "agreed on the importance of meaningful leader-level conversations to advance goals such as peace and denuclearisation", the US State Department said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that if the three leaders "really commit themselves to a meaningful denuclearisation, it will be a great achievement for the world".

"We have been for a long time... talking and requesting the need of disarmament in the nuclear field, and we believe that we will only be entirely safe when we would be entirely (without) nuclear weapons," Guterres said during an ASEAN summit in the Philippines.