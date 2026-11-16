France vows to fight 'tooth and nail' for European security in Ukraine talks

BRUSSELS: France vowed Monday to protect Europe's security order "tooth and nail" in talks over the Ukraine war, after EU leaders picked Paris in a team for any future negotiations with Russia.

"It is not for others to dictate to Europeans the terms of their own security," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said at an EU meeting in Brussels.

"We will defend, tooth and nail and inch by inch, the key principles to which we are deeply committed."

Europe is readying itself to take direct part in talks on ending Moscow's war after US envoys said last week that the Kremlin had agreed to let it join.

EU leaders last week agreed that France, along with Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland and the EU institutions should represent Europe.

Now the line-up has been chosen, discussions have turned to setting out a mandate for those leading the negotiations.

Russia is pushing to renegotiate Europe's broader security framework as part of any talks -- and appears to be reviving demands to roll back NATO forces and stop the alliance accepting new members.

Barrot echoed other EU leaders who have insisted that Russia must stop its invasion before there can be any discussion of European security.

"The first step is to put an end to this colonial and imperialist war of aggression," he said.

Germany's foreign minister Johann Wadephul insisted that Europe "does not need" a new security architecture.

"We simply need everyone to respect the existing security architecture," he said.

"We will stay this course, no matter how loudly Putin's Russia tries to steer the debate in its direction with ever more absurd maximal demands."

EU officials say that a date for a new round of talks has yet to be set -- and there is deep scepticism that Russia is willing to end its war.

"It will become clear in the near future whether Russia really wants to negotiate seriously or whether it is simply trying to buy time," Wadephul said.

He said in the end there would have to be "mutual concessions" if a peace was to be reached.

While the EU's 27 leaders settled on the negotiators, some of the countries who have been left out insist they must still be heard.

"I want to make sure that today our interest and our ideas and contribution to the peace talks is heard," said Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculaescu.