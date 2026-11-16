Iran committed to diplomacy, US chose ‘different path’, says Araghchi

ISLAMABAD: Iran remains committed to diplomacy and peaceful resolution of disputes, but the United States chose a different course marked by aggression, targeted assassinations and economic coercion, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday.
Addressing the 30th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Council of Ministers in Islamabad, Araghchi called for an independent regional security framework and a sustainable energy mechanism to protect supplies from geopolitical disruptions.
“Our region needs not only an independent security framework but also a reliable and sustainable regional energy mechanism to safeguard energy flows, ensure stable supplies, reduce external vulnerabilities and enhance collective resilience against geopolitical shocks and disruptions,” he said.
His remarks came amid severe disruption to commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Iran military conflict that began on February 28, affecting one of the world's key energy transit routes.
Araghchi said Tehran had consistently upheld international law, the UN Charter and the peaceful settlement of disputes through diplomacy.
“Regrettably, the United States opted for an entirely different course, marked by aggression, threats, targeted assassinations, economic coercion, and blockades, in flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter,” he said.
He said the US actions had led to the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader and several senior political and military officials, besides more than 5,000 Iranian citizens, including 168 students and teachers in the Minab school strike.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes on Tehran on February 28. Iran subsequently launched retaliatory missile and drone attacks across Gulf countries hosting US military facilities, including the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, disrupting regional airspace and damaging civilian and energy infrastructure.
Blaming the US and Israel for the prevailing insecurity in the Persian Gulf and tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said Iran had sought friendly and constructive relations with its neighbours and had no inherent disputes with them.
“However, one principle speaks loud enough: the territories, airspace and facilities of the regional countries must not be used as platforms for launching attacks against each other,” he said.
The Iranian foreign minister also defended Tehran's attacks on neighbouring countries, maintaining that its military actions were directed exclusively at the targets and military bases of the aggressors and were not aimed at neighbouring governments or their people.
“Urgent dialogue” was needed to establish regional security arrangements based on non-aggression and prevent any third party from using the territory or facilities of one country to attack another, he said.
An interim agreement, known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), was signed between the US and Iran in June, with Pakistan acting as a key mediator. It envisaged an end to military operations, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the US naval blockade of Iranian ports.
However, the arrangement failed to produce a lasting settlement, with differences over sanctions relief, the naval blockade, shipping arrangements through the strait and Iran's nuclear programme remaining unresolved. The 60-day period set aside for negotiations towards a final agreement also expired without a deal.
Araghchi said continued sanctions aimed at deepening economic hardship had instead strengthened the Iranian people's resolve to defend their rights and interests.
Turning to Palestine, he described the situation as the most pressing international crisis and condemned the destruction and killings in the territory.
“We are witnessing the intensification of expansionist policies by the Israeli regime in the West Bank and occupied Al-Quds,” he said.
On regional economic cooperation, Araghchi said the ECO was evolving beyond its traditional role into a platform for collective action and joint efforts to address emerging challenges and promote a more inclusive global economic order.
He also called for a modern, more inclusive and effective trade agreement that would deliver greater benefits to member countries.
The ECO, originally established as the Regional Cooperation for Development in 1964 by Iran, Pakistan and Turkey, has nine other members: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.