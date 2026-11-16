Iran committed to diplomacy, US chose ‘different path’, says Araghchi

ISLAMABAD: Iran remains committed to diplomacy and peaceful resolution of disputes, but the United States chose a different course marked by aggression, targeted assassinations and economic coercion, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday.

Addressing the 30th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Council of Ministers in Islamabad, Araghchi called for an independent regional security framework and a sustainable energy mechanism to protect supplies from geopolitical disruptions.

“Our region needs not only an independent security framework but also a reliable and sustainable regional energy mechanism to safeguard energy flows, ensure stable supplies, reduce external vulnerabilities and enhance collective resilience against geopolitical shocks and disruptions,” he said.

His remarks came amid severe disruption to commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Iran military conflict that began on February 28, affecting one of the world's key energy transit routes.

Araghchi said Tehran had consistently upheld international law, the UN Charter and the peaceful settlement of disputes through diplomacy.

“Regrettably, the United States opted for an entirely different course, marked by aggression, threats, targeted assassinations, economic coercion, and blockades, in flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter,” he said.

He said the US actions had led to the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader and several senior political and military officials, besides more than 5,000 Iranian citizens, including 168 students and teachers in the Minab school strike.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes on Tehran on February 28. Iran subsequently launched retaliatory missile and drone attacks across Gulf countries hosting US military facilities, including the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, disrupting regional airspace and damaging civilian and energy infrastructure.

Blaming the US and Israel for the prevailing insecurity in the Persian Gulf and tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said Iran had sought friendly and constructive relations with its neighbours and had no inherent disputes with them.

“However, one principle speaks loud enough: the territories, airspace and facilities of the regional countries must not be used as platforms for launching attacks against each other,” he said.