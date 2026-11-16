Lula will govern Brazil for a fourth term but faces a range of challenges. Here’s what to know

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won a surprise reelection victory in late October, but he faces a multitude of challenges on issues ranging from the economy and public security to relations with the United States.

While Lula ultimately bested challenger Flávio Bolsonaro by 4.4 million votes after trailing him in the first round, the country remains deeply divided and many voters expressed dissatisfaction with the leftist president's most recent term, which began in 2023.

Bolsonaro refused to recognize the result of the election, declared himself the victim of electoral fraud without providing evidence and fled to Miami. He has vowed to lead a fortified opposition from the U.S.

As Lula prepares to begin his next term, here is a look at challenges ahead.

Doubts over fiscal policy

Lula is facing pressure from investors who had counted on Bolsonaro winning the election after the far-right candidate received more votes than Lula on Oct. 4. Markets did not react well to his loss. Brazil’s currency, the real, dropped by 12% against the dollar the day after the election, while the stock market tumbled nearly 14% and has not rebounded since.

Investors believed a Bolsonaro victory would rein in government spending and are concerned about Lula’s future fiscal policy, said Sergio Vale, chief economist at consultancy firm MB Associados.

“Lula and the government have vowed not to touch spending while keeping all the promises made these last few years,” said Vale. “Unfortunately, they’re not compatible with fiscal responsibility.”