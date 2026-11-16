'No such talks': Bangladesh denies India set conditions for Sheikh Hasina's extradition

Bangladesh on Monday rejected a report claiming that India had set conditions for the extradition of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, saying no such discussions had taken place between the two countries.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaid Islam said Dhaka expected New Delhi to hand over Hasina under the existing bilateral extradition treaty and had repeatedly written to India seeking her return.
Her remarks followed a BBC Bangla report that India had sought a fresh trial for Hasina and an opportunity for her to appeal against her death sentence as conditions for her extradition.
"No, not at all, we have had no such conversations with them (India) on this matter," Islam told reporters at her office.
Days earlier, Bangladesh Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman said Dhaka had completed all legal formalities required to secure Hasina's return, leaving the decision to New Delhi.
"We have completed everything required from our side as part of the legal process. What they (India) will do is up to them," he had said.
Asaduzzaman also said Bangladesh's Supreme Court had no provision to extend the deadline for filing appeals in crimes against humanity cases.
Bangladesh has been seeking Hasina's extradition since she fled the country on August 5, 2024, following a student-led uprising that brought down her Awami League government.
In November 2025, the International Crimes Tribunal convicted Hasina in absentia of crimes against humanity over the crackdown on protesters during the July-August 2024 uprising. She was sentenced to death on one charge and life imprisonment on another. Hasina has rejected the charges and the trial proceedings.
India has acknowledged receiving Bangladesh's extradition requests but is yet to announce a decision. On Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the matter as a legal issue that would be dealt with accordingly.
"India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh," he had said.
Hasina, 79, has repeatedly indicated that she intends to return to Bangladesh in December, despite the risks to her life.
Earlier this month, Hasina approached the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi seeking a new passport and national identity card to facilitate her return.
Responding to her passport application, Islam said Bangladeshi citizenship did not automatically guarantee the issuance of a passport.
"Being a citizen of Bangladesh doesn't ensure that you will get a Bangladeshi passport," she said, adding that the law did not require the government to issue passports to convicted criminals or individuals facing serious charges.
However, she stressed that bilateral relations went beyond the extradition issue and that several matters between the neighbouring countries needed to be resolved through diplomacy.
"Bangladesh-India relations are a much bigger deal than Sheikh Hasina," she said.
The demand for Hasina's extradition has continued even after the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government transferred power in February to an elected government headed by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
Dhaka has also linked progress on the extradition request to a possible visit by Rahman to India, saying New Delhi would need to expedite Hasina's handover and return other fugitives wanted by Bangladesh to create a conducive atmosphere for the visit.
(With inputs from PTI)