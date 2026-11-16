'No such talks': Bangladesh denies India set conditions for Sheikh Hasina's extradition

Bangladesh on Monday rejected a report claiming that India had set conditions for the extradition of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, saying no such discussions had taken place between the two countries.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaid Islam said Dhaka expected New Delhi to hand over Hasina under the existing bilateral extradition treaty and had repeatedly written to India seeking her return.

Her remarks followed a BBC Bangla report that India had sought a fresh trial for Hasina and an opportunity for her to appeal against her death sentence as conditions for her extradition.

"No, not at all, we have had no such conversations with them (India) on this matter," Islam told reporters at her office.

Days earlier, Bangladesh Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman said Dhaka had completed all legal formalities required to secure Hasina's return, leaving the decision to New Delhi.

"We have completed everything required from our side as part of the legal process. What they (India) will do is up to them," he had said.

Asaduzzaman also said Bangladesh's Supreme Court had no provision to extend the deadline for filing appeals in crimes against humanity cases.

Bangladesh has been seeking Hasina's extradition since she fled the country on August 5, 2024, following a student-led uprising that brought down her Awami League government.

In November 2025, the International Crimes Tribunal convicted Hasina in absentia of crimes against humanity over the crackdown on protesters during the July-August 2024 uprising. She was sentenced to death on one charge and life imprisonment on another. Hasina has rejected the charges and the trial proceedings.