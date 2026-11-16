Pakistan asks Afghanistan to address terror concerns for regional cooperation at ECO summit

Pakistan on Monday called on Afghanistan to address the security concerns of neighbouring countries, particularly the threat of terrorism, saying lasting regional cooperation depended on peace, stability and trust among states.

Addressing the Council of Ministers meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) in Islamabad, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said a peaceful and stable Afghanistan would benefit not only its people but also the wider region by opening up opportunities for trade, transit and economic cooperation.

"Pakistan desires a peaceful, prosperous, and stable Afghanistan, fully integrated within the ECO framework and at peace with itself and all its neighbours," Dar said.

"At the same time, meaningful progress requires the Afghan authorities to address the legitimate security concerns of the neighbouring countries, particularly the threat of terrorism," he added.

His remarks come amid strained relations between Islamabad and Kabul over Pakistan's allegations that militant groups, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), operate from Afghan territory and carry out attacks inside Pakistan.