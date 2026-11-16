Pakistan vows to proceed with US-Iran diplomacy and urges Afghanistan to act on terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said his country would proceed with diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between the United States and Iran with support of other regional countries gathered Monday at a meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

The meeting of the 10-member ECO in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, was attended by foreign ministers and senior diplomats from several Asian countries, including Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The meeting focused on expanding regional cooperation, particularly in trade, by strengthening transportation and commercial links between members including Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey and several former Soviet republics.

At the end of the meeting, ECO issued a joint communiqué, expressing its support for the mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar, and an Iranian initiative aimed at ending the war. It emphasized the importance of restraint, dialogue, and diplomatic engagement amid regional tensions.

Dar also said improved ties with neighboring Afghanistan depended on the Afghan Taliban government’s actions to stop terrorism. Afghanistan was not represented at Monday's meeting because its ECO membership remained suspended, he said.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated this year during repeated border clashes and Pakistani airstrikes, deepening a longstanding dispute over militant activity.