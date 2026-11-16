Pope in Peruvian rainforest demands justice for environmental defenders killed for protecting Amazon

PUCALLPA, Peru: Pope Leo XIV on Sunday demanded justice for environmental defenders killed for protecting the Amazon and backed efforts by Indigenous peoples to stop their lands from being ravaged by logging, illegal mining and the “insatiable thirst for domination.”

On the penultimate day of his South American odyssey, Leo traveled into the Peruvian Amazon and channeled one of Pope Francis ’ core teachings that links care for the most vulnerable with care for God’s creation.

“The cry of the earth and the cry of the poor are inseparable,” Leo told Indigenous representatives and missionaries gathered along the Ucayali River in the northeastern city of Pucallpa.

He said he came to Pucallpa to support them in their search for justice and peace and referred to what environmental groups estimate have been 57 murders of environmental defenders between 2010-2024.

“The blood of these brothers cries out to God and demands justice,” Leo said to applause from the crowd, many of whom were wearing traditional feathered headwear and face markings of the region.