Trump says he may meet Kim Jong Un in China, hints at discussing Nvidia with Xi

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Monday he could meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China, in a surprise announcement as he left the White House at the start of a trip to Asia.
"We may meet with Kim Jong Un also, so that'll be good," Trump told reporters, adding that President Xi Jinping might invite Kim when leaders gather in Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
"He may come, I don't know. That's up to president Xi," said Trump, who is due to hold a historic trilateral meeting with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen.
Trump had said in August that he expected to meet later this year with Kim, hoping to revive the bond he claims to have forged with the leader of nuclear-armed North Korea in his first term.
After initially mocking Kim as "rocket man", Trump met three times with the North Korean -- in Singapore in June 2018, then in Hanoi in February 2019 and at the Demilitarized Zone in North Korea in June 2019.
Trump said he and Kim "fell in love" after exchanging "beautiful letters," but the headline-grabbing summits produced few tangible developments on the nuclear issue and they haven't yet met in Trump's second term.
The US president meanwhile talked up the importance of his trilateral meeting with Xi and Putin in Shenzhen -- the first such summit between the leaders of the three countries.
"We have a chance to accomplish a lot," Trump told reporters. "But then in December, as you know, we have the G20 in Miami, so we have a lot of very important meetings."
China said the three leaders would discuss "world peace."
Nvidia, Ukraine
The Kremlin said it was "hard to overestimate" the importance of the summit and added that separate Putin-Trump talks are "being worked out."
Trump did not confirm a separate meeting with Putin.
Europe and Ukraine fear the possibility of a "new Yalta" -- a reference to the 1945 meeting in Crimea between the leaders of the Soviet Union, United States and Britain which divided the continent into spheres of influence, setting the stage for the Cold War.
Trump meanwhile added that he would be making a "major speech" in the Philippines and talk about economics with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) before heading to China.
The US president is bringing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick with him on Air Force One, despite reports of tensions between the two over Nvidia.
Bessent called on Sunday for the chip giant to explain whether it knowingly allowed its most advanced AI chips to reach China, amid a scandal over ex-CEO Jensen Huang's affair with an alleged spy for Beijing.
Bessent alluded to companies linked to Megaspeed, the Singapore-based data center company that Huang's alleged lover Alice Huang once worked for.
The Financial Times has reported that four federal agencies pushed to have Megaspeed blacklisted by the Commerce Department run by Howard Lutnick, but the department did not do so.
"Honestly, they have two different views," Trump said when an AFP reporter asked if Bessent and Lutnick were still getting on. He added that he was not considering replacing Lutnick.
Trump also signaled that he thought Huang should be reinstated, saying "that certainly isn't a bad idea", and said he "may" talk about the Nvidia issue with China's Xi.