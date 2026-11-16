Trump says he may meet Kim Jong Un in China, hints at discussing Nvidia with Xi

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Monday he could meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China, in a surprise announcement as he left the White House at the start of a trip to Asia.

"We may meet with Kim Jong Un also, so that'll be good," Trump told reporters, adding that President Xi Jinping might invite Kim when leaders gather in Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

"He may come, I don't know. That's up to president Xi," said Trump, who is due to hold a historic trilateral meeting with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen.

Trump had said in August that he expected to meet later this year with Kim, hoping to revive the bond he claims to have forged with the leader of nuclear-armed North Korea in his first term.

After initially mocking Kim as "rocket man", Trump met three times with the North Korean -- in Singapore in June 2018, then in Hanoi in February 2019 and at the Demilitarized Zone in North Korea in June 2019.

Trump said he and Kim "fell in love" after exchanging "beautiful letters," but the headline-grabbing summits produced few tangible developments on the nuclear issue and they haven't yet met in Trump's second term.

The US president meanwhile talked up the importance of his trilateral meeting with Xi and Putin in Shenzhen -- the first such summit between the leaders of the three countries.

"We have a chance to accomplish a lot," Trump told reporters. "But then in December, as you know, we have the G20 in Miami, so we have a lot of very important meetings."

China said the three leaders would discuss "world peace."