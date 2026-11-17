CAIRO: Iran fired drones on Tuesday at a US radar facility in Bahrain, its third attack in recent days on American military targets in the tiny island kingdom in the Persian Gulf as Tehran resumed strikes on its Arab neighbors after a roughly two-month lull.

After issuing an alert about the incoming fire, Bahrain said that its air defense systems had successfully intercepted the "treacherous Iranian aerial attacks."

The U.S. military said all of the drones had been intercepted without any damage to U.S. equipment or injury to American personnel.

The attacks on American infrastructure in Bahrain are part of an evolution in Iran's strategy from waiting for an attack and then retaliating to targeting the operational capability of bases, Tehran-based security analyst Mostafa Najafi said.

"Tehran has shifted toward a more active, preemptive strategy — one focused on countering threats during their very formative stages," he told The Associated Press.

Tuesday's attack came after the U.S. military's Central Command confirmed that the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group had arrived in the region. The move adds a third aircraft carrier and thousands more troops to the American presence as U.S. President Donald Trump keeps his options open for his next move in the war, which began nearly nine months ago.

The combined U.S. naval assets in the Persian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Red Sea, and Mediterranean now exceed the force deployed when the U.S. and Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran to launch the war on Feb. 28 — the presence provides greater offensive firepower and missile interception capacity, according to a new analysis by Israel's Institute for National Security Studies.

The Roosevelt joins the USS George H.W. Bush and the USS George Washington aircraft carriers, as well as smaller U.S. Navy ships, which are in the region to maintain a blockade of Iranian shipping. U.S. Central Command wouldn't comment on whether it plans to keep all three carrier strike groups in the region or replace the Washington, which had been redeployed from the Asia-Pacific region to relieve the USS Abraham Lincoln amid concerns of its lengthy deployment.

The Washington itself has now been deployed for around six months.