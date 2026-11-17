NUWAKOT, Nepal: Villagers whose families prayed for generations at a local temple now gather around the mound of dirt where it once stood, unsure whether it will ever be rebuilt. Farmers who once grew rice to feed their families and earn a living now sit in makeshift shelters, wondering if they’ll ever own land again.

In Nuwakot and surrounding areas of Nepal, where deadly floods in August washed away entire villages and left thousands dead or missing, life has ground to a halt.

Along the Trishuli River, power lines, solar panels, cars and homes remain partially buried in the mud, while broken bridges leave communities cut off from neighboring towns. Survivors sleep in makeshift metal shelters, relying on donations for drinking water and food as they wait to see how, where and when they can get back on their feet.

“God knows how long we will have to stay here," 45-year-old Lakchin Bahadhur Tamang, a hydropower plant worker, told The Associated Press on a recent morning. “I fear that once these aid organizations and helping hands leave, we will be left helpless, without even enough drinking water.”

Meanwhile, thousands of miles away at the U.N. climate summit in Turkey, known as COP31, leaders from Nepal and other mountain countries are warning the world there is no time to wait, as they sound the alarm about future disasters from global temperature rise, including the collapse of Himalayan glaciers.

They and other climate activists are calling for discussions on the heightened peril that people face from a warming planet, caused mainly by the burning of gas, coal and oil.