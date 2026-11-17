LONDON: British women convicted of illegally terminating their pregnancies under a Victorian-era law were automatically pardoned Monday.

The action followed Parliament's passage last year of a landmark vote to decriminalize abortion by repealing a section from the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act.

Women who received a caution from police were also pardoned and women arrested or investigated for ending their own pregnancy had those details removed from their criminal records. They did not have to apply for pardons and some were issued posthumously.

"For too long, women have faced the devastating consequences of outdated abortion laws," said Heidi Stewart, chief executive of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service.

"While no pardon can undo the distress and trauma these women have experienced, this historic change in the law recognizes the profound harm caused by their criminalization and represents a meaningful step towards justice."

The government did not provide the number of women affected. But Tonia Antoniazzi, the Labour member of Parliament who introduced the decriminalization amendment, said police had investigated more than 100 women suspected of illegal abortions in the five years preceding last year's vote. That included some who suffered natural miscarriages and stillbirths.

Antoniazzi described how women suspected of illegally aborting a fetus were once "dragged from hospital beds to police cells" and interrogated when they should have been cared for.