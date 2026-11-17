NAHARIYA: Since suffering heavy losses in Israel’s Oct. 27 election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party has repeatedly claimed the vote was “stolen” by Arab-led parties, possibly with foreign assistance.

Those claims appear to be crumbling as the longest-serving Israeli leader tries to cling to power.

Israeli authorities say they have found no evidence to support the Likud party's claims. And in a new setback to Netanyahu, Israel’s attorney general is looking into revelations that unsubstantiated claims of voter bribery originated with Netanyahu’s own staff.

There are no signs Netanyahu was personally involved in wrongdoing. But his party's unsuccessful attempts to discredit the election have left him in a weakened position as his chief rival, Gadi Eisenkot, moves ahead with efforts to form a new government and oust Netanyahu.

Here’s a closer look:

Netanyahu’s office raised suspicions ahead of the vote

Early on the morning of the election, Israeli police announced the arrests of three suspects in a Bedouin Arab town and said they had confiscated envelopes filled with cash. They said the men were suspected of paying people to vote for the Arab-led Ra’am party.

Netanyahu immediately jumped on the announcement, calling it a “serious incident” and demanding a police investigation.

Four additional suspects were arrested days later, and the incident would become a cornerstone of the Likud party's campaign to discredit the vote, in which Arab-led parties posted strong gains in representation, jumping from 15 seats to 19 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.

But the accusations quickly fell apart. A judge ordered all of the men released within days due to a lack of evidence, and none were charged.

On Tuesday, after meeting with Israel’s internal security service, the Shin Bet, the country’s Election Committee said “there is no evidence that bribes were paid to voters on a scale that could have affected the election results.” The committee said its investigation is ongoing but shifting to examine allegations of foreign influence, another Likud claim.