San José, Costa Rica: Costa Rican independent journalist Camilo Rodriguez, who had called out alleged ties between drug traffickers and politicians on social media, was shot dead Monday outside the capital San Jose, authorities said.

Two men riding on a motorcycle opened fire on Rodriguez as he was driving through the town of Santo Domingo de Heredia, police chief Raul Rivera said.

Rodriguez, 50, had reported receiving several death threats from drug trafficking groups.

He would name drug lords by their full names and claimed to have provided reports to the US Drug Enforcement Administration regarding links between drug traffickers and powerful figures in politics and business.

When President Laura Fernandez was running for office last year, she sued Rodriguez for defamation after he posted a video claiming her home had been built with money allegedly provided by a drug trafficker.

"Regardless of the content of his statements, what happened today in our country is a stain on freedom of expression," Fernandez said in a video released by her office.

Rodriguez ran for president in 2022 but his nomination was rejected by electoral authorities on technical grounds.

He also accused his ex-wife of being involved in drug trafficking. She has filed a complaint alleging he sexually abused their children.

The Costa Rican Journalists' Association condemned his killing and demanded "a swift investigation."