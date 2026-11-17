A forensic expert has claimed that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in prison rather than dying by suicide.

Professor Michael Freeman told BBC Newsnight that, after reviewing files from the New York City medical examiner, he believes Epstein was strangled, most likely from behind.

Epstein was found dead in his prison cell on 10 August 2019 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

However, the official medical examiner who conducted Epstein’s autopsy ruled in 2019 that his injuries were consistent with suicide. The examiner also reported no evidence of the defensive wounds typically associated with a homicide.

Freeman, who has served as a forensic cause-of-death expert for US attorneys-general in cases involving deaths in police custody, including the George Floyd case in Minnesota, has now presented his findings in London.

According to the BBC, Freeman published his research alongside files from the New York City medical examiner following his presentation on Monday evening.

Epstein was previously convicted in 2008 of soliciting prostitution from a minor and was required to register as a sex offender. A controversial plea deal allowed him to avoid a lengthy prison sentence.

In 2019, he was arrested again and charged with operating a sex trafficking network involving underage girls. He died in custody before his trial could begin.

Freeman’s findings have renewed questions surrounding the circumstances of Epstein’s death, although the official ruling remains suicide.