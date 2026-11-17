Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Tuesday said he would be willing to return to the top post at the chipmaker, citing an "outpouring of calls" from employees, investors, business partners and customers seeking his reinstatement, as the company faces mounting scrutiny over its dealings with China.

"If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO," Huang said in a statement to US media.

Huang stepped down last week following revelations about an extramarital affair with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of being an intelligence asset for Beijing. The relationship has drawn scrutiny amid suspicions that Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed International, formerly led by the woman, diverted advanced Nvidia chips to China in violation of US export controls.

The developments come as key lawmakers in the US House of Representatives said Huang had voluntarily agreed to appear for transcribed interviews on December 1. Nvidia's general counsel, Tim Teter, is scheduled to appear before the committees the following day.

"We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security," the chairmen of three House committees overseeing China and intelligence issues said in a statement.

"The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia's role in allowing dangerous PRC actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal," they said, referring to the People's Republic of China.