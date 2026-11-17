ULAANBAATAR: Mongolia's President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh announced his resignation on Tuesday following corruption allegations and impeachment threats from the country's opposition party.

His resignation announcement comes a day after the opposition Democratic Party issued a statement accusing him of graft and calling for him to step down or face impeachment in parliament.

Khurelsukh told a press conference he was being "falsely accused and defamed with allegations of extremely serious crimes" and would resign in order to "restore my good name".

"I believe that it is in the interests of justice for the Head of State to relinquish his duties and establish the truth," he said.

"Therefore, I officially announce that I will relinquish the honorable duties of the president of Mongolia. I will refer those who have defamed my reputation to the relevant authorities and seek to restore my good name," he added.