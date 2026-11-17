CAIRO: A Sudanese army airstrike killed at least 13 people and destroyed several homes in western Sudan in a country ravaged by more than three years of fighting between the army and its rival paramilitary, a local rights group said Monday.

Women and children were among those killed in the strike in the Abu Qalb area of Abu Zabad locality in West Kordofan, according to the Emergency Lawyers, a group that tracks violence throughout the war in Sudan. The AP couldn't independently verify the toll.

The war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises since it broke out in April 2023, killing at least 59,000 people, displacing around 13 million and pushing parts of the country into famine, according to aid organizations.

The Emergency Lawyers blamed the army for the airstrike in West Kordofan.

"The continued use of indiscriminate airstrikes on residential areas poses a direct threat to civilian lives and constitutes a grave violation of the rules of international humanitarian law," the group's statement said.

Mohamed Didan, the official spokesperson for the Special Operations Forces fighting with the army, wrote on Facebook on Monday that his troops went through Abu Zabad locality and "eliminated" RSF positions in West Kordofan.

Much of the fight in Sudan concentrated in Darfur and Kordofan and recently shifted towards Blue Nile province. Drone warfare has also surged during the war, becoming the deadliest threat to civilians. Both sides are being supplied with drones by countries in the Middle East and beyond, experts have said.