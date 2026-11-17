WASHINGTON: A US federal judge on Monday struck down a Trump administration policy that would impose stricter limits on how long foreign students and journalists can study or work in the United States.

District Judge Dennis Saylor, in his order dismissing the case, said the policy was "arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and otherwise not in accordance with law."

The new visa regulations had been scheduled to take effect in September but were temporarily put on hold by Saylor, a move the Trump administration has already appealed to a higher court.

The judge's ruling stems from a lawsuit contesting the visa restrictions filed against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) by a coalition of unions representing universities, teachers and journalists.

In his order, Saylor focused mainly on the impact the new visa policy would have had on international students.

"Put bluntly, DHS is seeking to prevent or discourage the very activity -- providing educational opportunities for foreign students in the United States -- that Congress sought to permit and encourage," the judge said.