JERUSALEM: As complex negotiations take place to form a new coalition government, a major question is what role Arab-led parties will have after Israel's Palestinian citizens turned out in high numbers to give them historic gains in national elections.

The electoral calculus is difficult enough. Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Arab politicians cannot be trusted and said his main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, would be committing an act of betrayal in joining forces with them. In turn Eisenkot has denounced Netanyahu’s rhetoric as “hateful,” but has also expressed reservations about partnering with Arab parties.

Beyond politics, many Israelis — Jewish and Palestinian — see the discussion as indicative of how far this growing population is included in the life of the state — and how much they feel like they belong or not.

As the country remains deeply divided and still scarred by the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks and the multifront wars they triggered, many Israelis see some Palestinians as a threat. And many Palestinians feel increasingly silenced, discriminated and treated as second-class citizens.

“They felt an existential threat as a result of the policies of the current government,” said Amal Jamal, Tel Aviv University's dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and head of the Walter Lebach Institute for the Study of Jewish-Arab Coexistence.

Here’s a closer look at the 2 million Arab Israelis, who comprise one-fifth of Israel’s citizens but share deep religious, cultural and familial ties with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and beyond.