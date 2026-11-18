WASHINGTON: Former Rep. Mary Peltola's victory over Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska's competitive US Senate race has flipped a ninth Republican-held seat to the Democrats, giving Peltola's party its biggest midterm gain in nearly 70 years.

Democrats last gained nine or more Senate seats in a midterm election in 1958, during Republican President Dwight Eisenhower's second term. That year, Democrats wrested away 13 Republican-held seats and also won both of Alaska's newly created seats, for a total gain of 15 seats.

Peltola's victory gives Democrats a 56-44 majority when the new Congress begins in January, marking the party's largest advantage in the Senate in 16 years. Democrats held 58 Senate seats in the waning days of the 111th Congress, which concluded on Jan. 3, 2011.

"56 seats was an unimaginable result even just a few months ago," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in statement posted on social media. "Most people didn't think 51 Democratic Senate seats was a possibility at the beginning of this cycle."

Even without Alaska, Democrats would have secured their largest majority since January 2015, when Republicans took control after flipping nine Democratic seats in the 2014 midterms during President Barack Obama's second term.

Democrat Scott Colom's Wednesday victory in Mississippi's US Senate race gave his party its eighth Republican-held seat. That win delivered Democrats their most midterm pickups since President Ronald Reagan's second midterm election 40 years ago.

Democrats also reclaimed the House, picking up 42 seats as of Tuesday. The gains continued a historical trend of midterm losses for the president's party.

The Senate has tended to be less susceptible to the midterm effect than the House. In seven of the last 16 midterms prior to 2026, the president's party either held its ground or gained seats in the Senate, though all but one of those midterms occurred in the president's first term. A president's second midterm tends to be more punishing.

By comparison, the president's party had gained House seats in only two midterms since the end of World War II.