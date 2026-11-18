CARACAS: Embattled US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made an unannounced appearance in Caracas on Wednesday, the highest-level US visit since the January ouster of president Nicolas Maduro.

Hegseth -- who recently avoided congressional impeachment and faces sustained scrutiny for his handling of the Iran war and the legality of deadly anti-drug strikes -- met interim leader Delcy Rodriguez.

State television broadcast images of the pair side by side as Hegseth announced a military cooperation agreement, underscoring a dramatic thaw in long-hostile relations.

Signaling a partnership "against narco-terrorist and criminal enterprises," Hegseth said the United States also wanted to unlock oil-rich Venezuela's "incredible resource capabilities."

"We see this as a reestablishment of our defense partnership and the opportunity to work together between our two great militaries," he said.

Rodriguez -- bolstered by US support -- hailed a "resumption of the technical-military relationship between both countries" after years of rupture and US sanctions.

She has governed Venezuela with Washington's backing since US special forces captured Maduro and spirited him to New York, where he faces trial on charges of "narco-terrorism."

Washington's embrace of Maduro's vice president has been deeply controversial among Venezuela's often-repressed pro-democracy opposition.

While Venezuelans enjoy more freedoms than a year ago, Donald Trump's administration has allowed swaths of the authoritarian state apparatus to remain in place.

Hundreds of political prisoners remain behind bars and no date has been set for free and fair elections.

But Venezuela is seen as vital for US efforts to secure new sources of oil, isolate the communist government of Cuba and to curb cocaine trafficking from South America.

Caracas has long harbored Colombian drug-running guerrilla groups including the ELN, which operate across vast tracts of territory on either side of the border.

Without specifically mentioning the ELN, Hegseth said the US wanted to "ensure the Venezuelan people are not threatened by foreign actors or narco-terrorists or criminals and that they are safe and secure inside sovereign borders."