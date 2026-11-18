Nabeel Rajab, a prominent democracy activist from Bahrain who helped lead the island nation’s 2011 Arab Spring protests and spent years in prison for challenging its monarchy, died on Tuesday. He was 62.

His family found him unresponsive at their home in Turkey on Tuesday morning, friends and activists said. The Bahrain Center for Human Rights, which Rajab once led as president, confirmed his death in a post on X.

“We extend our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his esteemed family. We pray that God may encompass him with his vast mercy and reward him abundantly for his efforts and contributions,” the group wrote.

Ebrahim Sharif, an activist and close friend of the family, said Rajab's wife and daughter took him to a hospital in Istanbul, where he was pronounced dead. He said after speaking with Rajab's brother that the family believes Rajab likely died of a heart attack.

Rajab for decades was one of Bahrain's leading human rights activists. He frequently posted on social media about Bahrain's treatment of dissidents, and was an unusually visible figure in a country where voicing criticism can carry enormous risk.

In 2002, Rajab helped establish the Bahrain Center for Human Rights, which became a platform for him and his colleagues to call for democratic reforms in the island nation, where a Sunni monarchy rules over a predominantly Shiite Muslim population.

He rose to international prominence in 2011 as the Arab Spring uprisings swept the region and demonstrations erupted in Bahrain.

As one of the movement’s best-known voices, he joined thousands of demonstrators occupying Manama’s Pearl Roundabout and kept protesting even after a violent crackdown by security forces. He and the protesters described their demands as fair elections, constitutional democracy and an end to preferential treatment for Bahrain’s Sunni minority.