WASHINGTON: NASA's Voyager 1 probe, which has been traveling through space for nearly 50 years, hit a milestone distance of one light-day away from Earth on Wednesday.

Already the most distant man-made object in the universe, the spacecraft is now about 26 billion kilometers (16 billion miles) away, according to the US space agency.

That is the distance a particle of light can travel in 24 hours.

The historic feat is "the best illustration of just how vast space is", said Tiffany Kataria from NASA.

"So much of what we dream about is traveling to other stellar systems," she told AFP.

"And it took Voyager 1 nearly 50 years to get to just the edge of our own solar system, let alone to only a light-day."

She pointed out that many exoplanetary systems, in comparison, are at least several light-years away.

Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 and its twin Voyager 2 are the only spacecraft to have reached interstellar space -- the region beyond our solar system, which they continue to explore.

Messages sent from Earth take about 24 hours to reach Voyager 1 and just as long for teams on the ground to receive a response.

Both Voyager spacecraft carry "Golden Records" -- 30-centimeter (12-inch), gold-plated copper disks intended to convey the story of our world to extraterrestrials.

Some of Voyager 1's equipment, such as cameras, have been remotely switched off to save power, but the probe continues to study invisible phenomena such as magnetic fields, Kataria said.

The data it collects allows researchers like her to study "the gas, the dust and other material that exists between stars, between our Sun and other stars".

Voyagers 1 and 2 have previously explored the outer solar system, which contains the giant planets Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

Images of Jupiter taken by Voyager 1 first revealed the existence of rings around the gas giant and helped scientists understand the "really extreme vortices and weather that take place in the atmosphere", Kataria said.

"You could find so many things that both of these spacecraft have really enabled in our understanding."