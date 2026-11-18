WASHINGTON: The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee is laying the groundwork for long-promised investigations of the Trump administration that will launch with the new Congress in January.

Rep. Robert Garcia of California, who is expected to lead the committee when Democrats take control, sent letters directing members of President Donald Trump’s family and top administration officials to preserve documents. It's an early step toward undertaking investigations of the Republican president and his administration.

The letters released Wednesday cover a wide range of potential investigations, including alleged financial conflicts involving Trump’s family, misconduct at the Department of Homeland Security and the administration’s handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

“Oversight Democrats are fighting to put an end to this Administration’s self-dealing, misconduct, and abuse,” Garcia said in a statement. “These investigations will lay the groundwork for legislation which helps all Americans. This is just the beginning.”

Targets of the letters include two of Trump’s sons, Vice President JD Vance, White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, Attorney General Todd Blanche and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law.

The White House has repeatedly pushed back at the investigative ambitions outlined by Democrats, with officials saying they are willing to engage on oversight inquiries that they see as legitimate but not ones assessed as politically motivated.