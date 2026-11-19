The Hague, Netherlands: Myanmar security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians during its brutal 2017 crackdown on the Muslim minority, the International Court of Justice said on Thursday, as it weighs whether such actions constituted genocide.

Myanmar's soldiers killed and raped Rohingya, committed violence against children, and destroyed Rohingya villages and settlements, the top UN court said.

They "killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence as well as acts of extreme violence against children, and attacked fleeing Rohingya as they sought to flee in large numbers to Bangladesh," said ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa.

The ICJ has not yet ruled whether Myanmar has committed the crime of genocide, in a landmark ruling that is expected to take around three hours to read out.

"The court has also determined that the estimate of 10,000 Rohingya violently killed during (2017) clearance operations is supported by the evidence," said Iwasawa.

'Justice'

For the more than one million Rohingya now living in the world's largest refugee camp over the border in Bangladesh, the historic ruling offers a glimmer of hope for accountability.

"I want justice," a 23-year-old Rohingya rape survivor said in the cramped shelter where she lives with her family.

"There should be stringent punishment for those who raped women. The ICJ should say something separately about this," she said, requesting anonymity.

Survivors of the violence brought with them harrowing tales of gang rapes, mass executions, and cruelty towards families and children.