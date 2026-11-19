RIYADH: Saudi authorities on Thursday confirmed a Houthi attack damaged a landmark tower in Riyadh's financial district, hours after an explosion rocked the capital and witnesses reported damage to the city's tallest building.

Saudi Arabia has been battling a surge in attacks since fighting reignited in neighbouring Yemen's civil war, where Riyadh backs the internationally recognised government against the Houthis.

"The attack resulted in material damage to several floors of the tower and two adjacent buildings, but no casualties," the civil defence agency said in a statement on X.

It did not identify the building, but released a photograph appearing to show damage to the glass exterior of the building that houses the Public Investment Fund.

It is the second time this month that a tower in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District has sustained damage. Earlier in November, a tower belonging to oil giant Aramco was damaged in a Houthi strike.

In the early hours of Thursday, AFP journalists in the Saudi capital reported that a powerful blast was heard.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis said it had "addressed a missile threat launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Riyadh".

Witnesses later told AFP that the PIF tower had been damaged.

"The facade is damaged across several floors, with windows blown out," said one person who requested anonymity.

"The damage also affected some of the buildings surrounding PIF tower, causing the glass facades on some to shatter. Some of the buildings are residential," the witness added.

Two other witnesses confirmed the damage to the tower, which AFP was unable to visit.

Since early September, most employees in the building had been working remotely, they told AFP.

Later on Thursday, residents across Riyadh received mobile phone alerts warning of a "hostile aerial threat", but no explosion was heard.