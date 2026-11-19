SEOUL: South Korea's top court overturned former prime minister Han Duck-soo's 15-year sentence on Thursday for aiding a martial law declaration that briefly suspended civilian rule, sending the case back to a lower court.

The 2024 decree issued by the president at the time, Yoon Suk Yeol, plunged the country into chaos, but lasted only around six hours as opposition lawmakers scrambled to overturn it in a vote.

Han, one of several top officials sentenced over the short-lived martial law bid, was handed a 23-year jail term in January for engaging in the declaration, which the court said threatened "the constitutional order" and amounted to insurrection.

An appeals court then reduced the sentence to 15 years in May, citing Han's "more than 50 years as a public official prior to the martial law declaration".

Both Han and prosecutors appealed against that ruling, taking the case to the Supreme Court, which on Thursday found there was insufficient evidence to sustain one of his insurrection convictions, ordering a retrial.

While the "martial law in this case was, in itself, unconstitutional and unlawful", in order to "hold an individual liable for 'engaging in essential duties during an insurrection', it must be strictly proven that the defendant... harboured an intent to subvert the constitutional order", the court said in a statement sent to AFP.

The court found that Han's proposal to convene ministers prior to the martial law, allegedly to create the appearance that Yoon's declaration had undergone cabinet deliberation, did not constitute insurrection as there was insufficient evidence of intent to subvert the constitutional order.